The IDF Spokesperson's Unit today (Sunday) published several conversations between civilians in Gaza and the Intelligence Directorate's Unit 504.

In one conversation, a man from Gaza told the IDF: "Tell your leaders, Hamas' people are abroad, outside of Palestine. Make them pay outside of Palestine."

"Kill them," he said, referring to the leaders of Hamas. "I'm telling you this on behalf of the people, I'm sitting alone. I'm done for. Everything is ruined. They're all abroad sitting in hotels. Make them pay."

"Cursed be their fathers, sitting in hotels," he added.

Another Gaza resident told the IDF: "Listen, listen to what the people around me are saying, that God save us from you, Hamas. May God cause them, may god curse them and those who voted for them. Human filth, filth. They ruined us. They took us back 100 years. May God bring disaster upon them."

"The people are held as prisoners by them (Hamas), prisoners. Those dogs are exploiting their power over us."