Gabriela Leimberg, who was released from Hamas captivity after 53 days, testified: "I cannot imagine how we can continue to exist and think that we will move on as a society and state without returning all the hostages as soon as possible."

Gabriela Leimberg's testimony was screened at the "100 Days of Hell" rally currently taking place at Hostage Plaza.

Gabriela was held captive by Hamas for 53 days along with her 17-year-old daughter Mia, her brother Fernando, sister Clara, and Clara's partner Luis. Mia and Clara were released. Fernando and Luis remain in Hamas captivity.

"Around 10:00 I received messages that one of the neighbors was writing that people were trying to enter her home. We heard glass breaking and realized they were smashing the windows. We heard gunshots outside and inside the home. Fear of death that the door would open and we would all die."

"They took us out of the safe room and put us in a pickup truck. First Mia and me and then they gathered Clara, Fernando, and Luis."

"The days were terribly long, lots of bombings. It's like Russian roulette, at any moment it could happen."

"It was fear, especially at night.

"We had the dog, so at nights I would be with Bella, hugging her. I would stay awake constantly watching who was coming in and out. It was very hard for me that Mia was in this situation and I wanted to protect her, especially at night, so there wouldn't be a situation where we were all sleeping and suddenly someone entered."

"It's dangerous. It's feeling every moment like it's over. The fear was very great. Also, they couldn't know there were Israelis here because Gazans could come to murder us," she said.