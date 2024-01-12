Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday said that the Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea are a result of Israel's "war crimes" against "Palestinians," and the fact that the international community did not act to stop Israeli "aggression."

Safadi's statements follow US and British attacks on Houthi military targets in Yemen, in response to Houthi attacks on naval movements in the Red Sea.

In statements carried by state media, Safadi claimed, "The Israeli aggression on Gaza and its continued committing of war crimes against the Palestinian people and violating international law with impunity are responsible for the rising tensions witnessed in the region."

He added that, "The international community is at a humanitarian, moral, legal and security crossroads," stressing that the international community either "shoulders its responsibilities and ends Israel's arrogant aggression and protect civilians," or it will allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his "extremist ministers" to "drag us to a regional war that threatens world peace."

According to Safadi, Israel is pushing the Middle East to more conflict by "continuing its aggression and its attempt to open new fronts."

Hinting to South Africa's lawsuit against Israel in the International Court of Justice, Safadi claimed that the IDF's actions against Gazan civilians meet the legal definition of genocide.

He emphasized that, "Jordan supports South Africa in its case against Israel," and promised that his country " "will submit legal documentation and appear at the court when or if the case is accepted."