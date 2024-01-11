A moment of confusion took place Wednesday during the War Cabinet meeting held with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to Channel 12 News, Blinken announced to those present the decision to allow flour to be brought into Gaza, despite the ministers having never made such a decision.

“It was a bizarre and confusing moment,” said a senior official. “The decision was made in a way that circumvented the Cabinet, either by Netanyahu to Biden or by Minister Dermer at Netanyahu's request, without consulting the Cabinet."

On Wednesday, it was reported that Israel will double the amount of trucks allowed into Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, which aroused significant public opposition and anger.

Public diplomacy activist Yosef Haddad commented, “Allowing 150 trucks full of flour to Gaza, knowing that Hamas will take control of all supplies coming in and while the hostages are still receiving perhaps half a pita per day in the best case, is a shame and disgrace, it is weakness, it is an outrage. We will not defeat Hamas like this.”

“Wake up and understand that we live in the Middle East, and change the mindset that brought us to this situation.”