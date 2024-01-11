IDF soldiers continue to operate in Al-Maghazi and Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip.

During IDF activity in the area of Al-Maghazi, three terrorists carrying AK-47s were identified. Using an aircraft, IDF troops continuously tracked the cell, and a short while later, an IAF aircraft thwarted the cell as they were exiting a tunnel shaft.

During the activity, guided by intelligence, the troops located numerous weapons in the residence of one of the terrorist's families.

In another activity in the area of Al-Maghazi, IDF troops identified eight terrorist operatives heading toward a school used for terrorist activity. The terrorists were killed by precise sniper fire.

During IDF activity in the area of Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified three terrorists exiting a compound containing weapons. The troops directed an aircraft to strike and thwart the terrorist cell.

Furthermore, IDF troops identified two terrorist operatives placing an explosive device on the ground, and killed them. Later on, two more terrorists were identified entering a compound, and one of the terrorists was identified on the roof scouting the troops. Both terrorists were killed in an IAF fighter jet strike.

In another activity in Khan Yunis, anti-tank missiles were fired at the troops. A short while later, the troops struck the terrorist infrastructure from which the missiles were fired.