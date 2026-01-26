Shira Gvili, Ran's sister Hostages Families Forum

Speaking outside their family home in Meitar, surrounded by relatives, friends, security forces, and members of the public, on Monday, the Gvili family issued their first public statement following the return of their loved one, Ran Gvili, after 843 in Hamas captivity.

"We are proud to have reached this moment. Above all, we are proud of the IDF soldiers who brought our Rani home and pulled him out of that horrific place. We are grateful to all those who stood with us - the soldiers, the police, the government, and everyone who gave us strength along the way. I want to thank everyone, and especially the media that accompanied us throughout these two years and four months," Ran's mother, Talik, stated.

She also expressed thanks to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, the President of the State of Israel, Gal Hirsch, and the Israel Police. "Our pride and honor are stronger than our sorrow. We are a living and strong nation."

Itzik Gvili, Ran’s father, noted: “I have just returned from the Gaza border area, where I had a chance to 'embrace' Rani. You could feel the strength there, from the people, the police, and his friends who are accompanying him. Ran saved lives. He saved so many people. Today, he was finally given the honor he so deeply deserves. Ran always united people, and even now, he has brought everyone together once again."

Omri, Ran’s older brother, declared: “Our pride is right now stronger than the sorrow. From the very beginning of that horrific day, October 7, I felt that I was given the privilege of being the brother of a hero of Israel. I thank all the forces who did everything they could for our country. Our hearts are filled with pride and because of that, our sorrow feels smaller." We are forever grateful to everyone who helped bring Rani home.

Shira Gvili, Ran’s sister , concluded in English: “I want to thank US President Trump, Jared Kushner, and everyone who worked behind the scenes. Mr. President, when you looked us in the eyes just a while back, you promised you would bring my brother home - and you did. We are forever grateful to you".

"I also want to thank the people of Israel, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the volunteers, the families of all the other hostages, who stood with us throughout this journey, and the returned hostages all of whom have become our family. You are our anchor, and you show the world how strong our people and the nation of Israel is. Thank you!"