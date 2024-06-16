CNN on Saturday released additional details on the parameters agreed upon by the Trump and Biden campaigns for the debate between the two presidential candidates, which is scheduled for June 27 .

The debate, which will be hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in Atlanta 27, will mark the first in-person showdown of the 2024 campaign between President Joe Biden and his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Both candidates have accepted the network’s invitation and agreed to accept the rules and format of the debate, as outlined in letters sent to the campaigns by the network in May.

The 90-minute debate will include two commercial breaks, according to the network, and campaign staff may not interact with their candidate during that time.

Both candidates agreed to appear at a uniform podium, and their podium positions will be determined by a coin flip.

Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. While no props or pre-written notes will be allowed on the stage, candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.

In addition, in a departure from previous debates, there will be no studio audience. The network said that, as in the past, the moderators “will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion.”

In order to meet CNN’s qualifications for the debate, candidates must satisfy the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the US Constitution to serve as president. Both Biden and Trump meet those requirements, as do Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West and Jill Stein, who are running on non-major-party tickets.