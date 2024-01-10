Some of the weapons located by the IDF

In the past few days, the IDF's 55th Brigade combat team has been operating to destroy terror infrastructure in Khan Yunis.

During their operations in the area, the Brigade discovered further evidence of Hamas’ exploitation of the civilian population for terrorist activity across the Gaza Strip.

During their operations on the military targets, the soldiers located a UAV launch post, as well as a loaded rifle underneath a child’s bed, along with grenades, cartridges, Hamas uniforms, and many intelligence materials inside the residences of terrorist operatives.

The operations also uncovered a tunnel shaft near a school, a rocket launcher near a kindergarten, and a training compound near a mosque.

Using fighter jets, the Brigade’s Fire Array struck four buildings used for terror purposes, including a Hamas command and control center, and three buildings in which terrorists were identified.