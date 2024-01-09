IDF Commando Brigade troops are operating in the heart of Khan Yunis against terror infrastructure and underground complexes, strengthening the operational hold on the southern Gaza Strip.

During their operations, the forces exposed dozens of tunnel shafts. While scanning a tunnel shaft in the area, a group of terrorists emerged from it and threw explosives toward the soldiers. The soldiers responded with fire and eliminated the terrorists.

Troops from the Maglan Unit operated against terror targets, locating weaponry, engaging in close-quarters combat with terrorists, and dismantling Hamas infrastructure. During their operations, the soldiers located combat equipment -including guns, grenades, ammunition, intelligence materials and Hamas combat doctrines - in civilian residences in the area.

Additionally, a sniper team from the Duvdevan Unit identified a group of terrorists in their vicinity. With a precision shot, the troops eliminated the terrorists. Duvdevan soldiers have engaged and killed scores of terrorist operatives in battles inside the Gaza Strip.

The troops have also guided aircraft to strike at terror targets, as well as joint operations with the Commando Brigade's fire array and the precise "Steel Sting" armament.