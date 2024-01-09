The White House on Monday released a readout of the call between US Vice President Kamala Harris and President Isaac Herzog.

According to the statement, Harris “reiterated our steadfast support for Israel and its right to defend itself in the face of threats from Hamas, and she again condemned Hamas as a barbaric terrorist organization that perpetrated a horrific massacre on October 7 and engaged in brutal sexual violence.”

“The Vice President and President Herzog discussed efforts to prevent the conflict in Gaza from spreading to the broader region, including in Lebanon and the Red Sea,” the statement added.

“The Vice President and President Herzog spoke about the shift to lower intensity operations in Gaza, securing the release of all hostages, and the importance of protecting of civilian lives and increasing humanitarian assistance into Gaza. They discussed ongoing planning for post-conflict Gaza and progress made on that front,” it continued.

Harris, according to the White House statement, “reiterated US positions, including that Israel must be secure, there must be no forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, and the Palestinians must have a hopeful political horizon. The Vice President also reiterated that the United States wants to see a more integrated, connected, and prosperous Middle East.”

Herzog earlier wrote on X about his conversation with Harris, noting that the Vice President “stressed the steadfast commitment of President Joe Biden, along with her own and that of the Administration, to the well-being and security of the State of Israel.”

“I thanked her for the US’s continued support for Israel’s right and duty to defend itself - on all its borders. I also thanked her for the US’s ongoing efforts to see all the hostages returned home - which must be an urgent priority for the whole world,” wrote Herzog.

The conversation between the two took place as Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel on Monday night, for his fifth visit to the Jewish state since the start of the war against Hamas on October 7.