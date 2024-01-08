Israel's President Herzog wrote on X about a call this evening with US Vice-president Kamala Harris.

“I was pleased to speak this evening with VP Kamala Harris who stressed the steadfast commitment of President Joe Biden, along with her own and that of the Administration, to the well-being and security of the State of Israel.

I thanked her for the US’s continued support for Israel’s right and duty to defend itself - on all its borders.

I also thanked her for the US’s ongoing efforts to see all the hostages returned home - which must be an urgent priority for the whole world.”