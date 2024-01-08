The IDF reports that following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Kiryat Shmona and the Hula Valley regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanese territory.

The sirens that sounded in the area of Kfar Blum were activated following the interception.

A short while ago, an additional siren sounded in the areas of Yiftah and Avivim regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration from Lebanon. This the incident has concluded.

Furthermore, earlier today, an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon toward the area of Har Dov in northern Israel. In response, IDF soldiers struck the source of the fire, as well as additional areas in Lebanese territory. As a result of the launch, an IDF soldier was lightly injured. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.

An IAF fighter jet completed a series of strikes in Lebanon a short while, during which a Hezbollah military site was struck.

Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend its borders from any threat.