The IDF and ISA eliminated the Commander and Deputy Commander of Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion in an airstrike, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

Ismail Siraj, the Commander of Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion, as well as Ahmed Wehbe, his Deputy Commander, were eliminated during an IAF strike in an operation led by the Southern Command and with the direction of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate and the ISA on Friday night.

Siraj, the Commander of Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion, previously served as a Company Commander of Hamas’ Nukhba Unit and as a rocket manufacturing operative.

Siraj’s Deputy Commander, Ahmed Wehbe, assumed the position after the IDF and ISA killed the battalion’s previous Deputy Commander, Abd Al-Rahman Abed during the first weeks of the war. Wehbe held various positions, both in the field and on Hamas’ staff, including with the terrorist organization’s training program. He was also responsible for the planning and carrying out of terrorist attacks from the Gaza Strip against Israel.

During Hamas’ murderous invasion and massacre on October 7th, the Nuseirat Battalion was responsible for terror attacks on Israeli communities in southern Israel, including Kibbutz Be’eri. The battalion’s operatives have since been involved in anti-tank missile and UAV fire targeting IDF troops during the war.