Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Thursday toured the Gaza border and looked out over the combat in al-Burj in the central camps region of the Gaza Strip.

Later, the Minister participated in a situational assessment regarding the activities of the 36th Division in the region and its preparations for further actions.

Following the situational assessment, Gallant stated: "In the northern Gaza Strip, the forces are continuing to complete the current objective. They are regrouping to carry out raids and airstrikes.

In the central Gaza Strip, the operation is expansive; the forces are operating above ground and below ground, destroying Hamas' central infrastructure, including places where Hamas manufactured its missiles and supplied them to the entire Gaza Strip."

He added: "In the southern Gaza Strip, the operation is intense, and it is intensifying, above ground and below it.

Those terrorists who have begun counting down to the departure of the IDF forces have to change their count; they need to start counting down to the end of their lives on this earth; it will come soon."

Gallant concluded: "To all those who think we'll stop, I say: we will intensify the operation."