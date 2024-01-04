Meirav Gilboa, mother of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who was kidnapped to Gaza from the music festival at Re'im on October 7, has called for unity among the nation of Israel.

Speaking in an interview with 103 FM Radio, Gilboa stressed that unity will provide the strength necessary to "help us win."

"They took my heart, and that's not a slogan," she told the radio station. "I sleep only when I take a sleeping pill. You wake up and it all comes back to you, it's insane. You can try to identify - to understand is impossible."

"It's paralyzing and it hurts in an insane way. Right now all I want is unity amongst the nation, that will give us strength and help us win.

"We saw a picture of him being led by a terrorist, and a picture of him within a room," she added, noting that according to her information, at least until two months ago he was still alive.