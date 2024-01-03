Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rothman, in a conversation with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, criticized the Supreme Court's decision to publish its ruling striking down the 'Reasonableness Standard Law' during the war.

"Ruling on a divisive issue at a time of war is a mistake. Even if the ruling were for my side, I would say the same. This is not the time to deal with divisive issues." says Rothman. He explains that he believes that a vast majority of the Israeli public supports a major change to the justice system.

While he believes that the Supreme Court made a mistake by publishing the ruling during the war, he clarifies: "It won't drag me into the same mistake of starting a discussion and a public debate now when the soldiers are in Gaza, and in the north, and in Judea and Samaria defending our citizens from terrorist organizations to start talking now about divisive issues or about issues that can wait until the end of the war."

MK Rothman says that every person is responsible for making sure that Israel will not revert to the social rift that was before the war. "Since it's a democratic country and Jewish country, we will have differences in opinions; it's legitimate, and that's the way democracy works. But these differences of opinion can not allow us to attack personally or incite. I was amazed to hear that even during a time of war, a former head of the Shin Bet said that the religious Zionists are like ISIS. I thought that during a time of war, there was no audience for such talk. It's everyone's responsibility not to be an audience for this sort of speech, and it's the responsibility of media outlets not to encourage it by transferring it and making this flame into a big fire."

MK Rothman believes that soldiers returning from the battlefield will not tolerate such rhetoric. "They will not buy this. If someone would speak like that, they would tell him, 'You can not tell us that our brother, be it someone from Tel Aviv or someone from Yitzhar, is an evil man just because he doesn't think like you. You can not tell us that if he voted for this party, it means that he's not legitimate, or it means that he can not be part of the government.'"

Rothman also mentioned the elimination of the deputy chairman of Hamas's political bureau, Salah al-Arouri, and said that while he is not in the position to discuss eliminations, "the world is a better place when those kind of murderers are not walking the earth anymore."

Regarding the day after the war, Rothman says: "It's not the time to talk about the day after because we need to talk about the day before the day after. There must be complete control over the Gaza Strip to make sure the Gaza Strip is demilitarized. We have to make sure that there is a safe distance, a security zone, within the Gaza border from our communities surrounding Gaza so people can return home, and we have to make sure that any humanitarian aid will be delivered by trustworthy IDF agencies or other agencies that make sure that Hamas' ability to govern is not being fueled by the humanitarian aid."