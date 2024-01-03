MKs who live in Judea and Samaria recently received helmets and bulletproof vests from the Knesset guard in light of the significant rise in security alerts and threats in Judea and Samaria and the recommendation of the Israel Police.

The MKs who received the protective gear include Moshe Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid), Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism party), and Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit). They were instructed to keep the gear in their vehicles and close to them at all times.

The unusual directive was issued following the assassination in Beirut yesterday (Tuesday) of Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of Hamas’ political bureau.

Al-Arouri's death has sparked widespread protests in the Palestinian Authority, lading to fears of reprisal attacks.

Al-Arouri was considered Hamas' second-highest-ranking official under Ismail Haniyeh and was responsible for terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria.