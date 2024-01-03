Israeli Air Force UAVs are constantly with IDF ground troops, providing direct and indirect support.

Indirect assistance is achieved through UAV operators' communication with brigade forces and Israel Air Force ground control, who direct the UAVs to focus points and alert them to incidents and intelligence in the relevant areas.

When UAVs are with the ground troops, the support they provide is direct and fully coordinated.

Additionally, the UAV Array carries out various missions including strikes, intelligence gathering, air cover for troops, and rapid support of ground forces. The UAVs accompany the forces from the air, striking terrorists who hide inside civilian buildings and urban areas to approach and attack IDF troops.

On Monday, the IDF identified a terrorist cell that attempted to launch UAVs toward Israeli territory. The terrorist cell was struck by an IAF aircraft before it was able to carry out the launches, and the UAVs that the cell used were destroyed.