Arye and Betty Dawi wrote to PM Netanyahu about their son: "He dreamed of serving in the Givati Brigade even though he knew that he might pay for this with his life. That did not stop him for a moment. Those who supported us along the way, knew that in his death he would bequeath life to others."

"Thank you for all the hugs and support from near and far. We strengthen your hands no matter what it takes - until the end!", the parents signed their letter to Netanyahu.

Netanyahu responded: "We will continue until the end. Until complete victory. For the sake of Roei the hero, for all our fallen, for guaranteeing Israel's eternity."

Dawi was a platoon commander in the Givati Brigade. Before he fell in battle, he wrote a farewell letter on WhatsApp, that was discovered after his death.

"Dad, Mom, Nitsani, Eden and Tomer, I love you, you were the best there is. If I have to die, then it should be just like this. I hope we have crushed Gaza before it reaches you. I don't regret anything," he wrote in a chat to himself.

Roy described the great spirit of his combat soldiers in Gaza: "I had the best service one could ask for with the sweetest ending. I have lion fighters. I have been honored to command over them. Liel is with us here as well. We smile at every possible moment. It is wonderful to see everyone who is here; this is the Land of Israel for which I am doing this."

He addressed his parents in a letter: "Mom and Dad, who don't want to drive me crazy, so they don't call. You were everything I could have wished for myself and more. Promise me one thing, that Mom will continue to go to Hapoel games, but this time with you!"