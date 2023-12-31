תיעוד מלחימת הכוחות בחאן יונס דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced Sunday afternoon that soldiers from the Maglan Unit of the Commando Brigade are continuing to operate in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip.

"The soldiers are coordinating operations with armored, engineering, and IAF units to locate and destroy terrorist infrastructure and kill terrorists in close-quarters combat scenarios," the IDF spokesperson stated.

Following precise intelligence, Maglan Unit soldiers conducted a targeted raid on terrorist infrastructure used for shooting at IDF soldiers, embedded within a civilian building in Khan Yunis. The building serves as an education office, community center, and a school. The soldiers discovered rocket launchers, documents, and materials belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization within the building.

In other targeted raids conducted by the unit in the area, guided by intelligence, soldiers found large quantities of weapons, including grenades and ammunition hidden inside a closet in a bedroom.