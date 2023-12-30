The IDF's 188th Brigade has been operating since the beginning of the week in the Al Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip. During their activity in the area, the troops encountered many terrorists who attacked the forces from positions within civilian buildings and population.

From the beginning of the operations in the camp, the troops located four rocket launchers and destroyed them, exposing five tunnel shafts.

Last Thursday, intelligence was received regarding dozens of Hamas terrorists hiding inside a school together with civilians.

"The terrorists took advantage of the presence of civilians in the school area in order to fire RPGs and fire at the forces while hiding behind women and children," the IDF stressed.

The troops of the 188th brigade, led by the brigade commander, raided the school and separated the civilians from the terrorists. The terrorists were then apprehended and taken for further examination by the security forces.