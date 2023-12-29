The United States said on Thursday it shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by Houthis.

There was no damage or reported injuries, US Central Command said in a statement posted to X. It noted that the incident marks the 22nd attempted attack on international shipping since October 19.

“The USS MASON (DDG 87) shot down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by the Houthis between 5:45-6: 10 p.m. (Sanaa time) on December 28,” the statement said.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have upped their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the Israel-Hamas was on October 7.

Recently, the Houthi rebels threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the Gaza Strip.

Earlier this week, CENTCOM announced that US fighter jets, a navy destroyer and other assets shot down 12 one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the Southern Red Sea.

There was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries, said CENTCOM.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week officially announced the creation of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a maritime task force set up by the US and allies to respond to the Houthi provocations.

Later, the Pentagon said a total of more than 20 countries have agreed to participate in the new US-led coalition.