US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that US fighter jets, a navy destroyer and other assets shot down 12 one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the Southern Red Sea.

According to the statement, which was posted to X, the drones and missiles were fired by the Houthis over a 10-hour period which began at approximately 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) on Tuesday.

There was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries, said CENTCOM.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have upped their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the Israel-Hamas was on October 7.

Recently, the Houthi rebels threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the Gaza Strip.

Last week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin officially announced the creation of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a maritime task force set up by the US and allies to respond to the Houthi provocations.

Last Thursday, the Pentagon said a total of more than 20 countries have agreed to participate in the new US-led coalition.