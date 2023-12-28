תיעוד: איתור פיר מנהרה בתוך המסגד צילום: דובר צה"ל

The soldiers of the 55th Paratroopers Reserve Brigade have been fighting in Khan Yunis over the past few weeks.

The forces have focused on destroying Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure and underground tunnels in the area of Bani Suheila. The soldiers eliminated terrorists and located several tunnel shafts and terrorist infrastructure that were subsequently destroyed by combat engineering soldiers.

The fighters located an underground route that was connected to a war room belonging to Hamas’ Nukhba operatives.

The route of the tunnel and the war room were used as a place for the conduct of combat and the transfer of weapons of the Nukhba operatives. The soldiers of the 55th Brigade dismantled the tunnel route and the war room.

תיעוד: פעילות כוחות חטיבה 55 במרחב חאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

In addition, the soldiers located a tunnel shaft and a rocket launcher inside a mosque, which was next to a school. In the mosque, a staging area was identified, which includes observation and combat posts that endangered the soldiers. Areas used to store weapons were also located.