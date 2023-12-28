Eighteen participants at the Keren Kayemet LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund and the World Zionist Organization's Zionist Leadership Academy program are the representatives of 60 participants in the leadership program aimed at people aged 25-35, who will become notable leaders in their communities and Zionist beacons, as well as ambassadors for Zionism in their countries in these challenging times.

The participants came to Israel to express solidarity and have met senior IDF and government officials, survivors of the October 7th attack, and wounded soldiers and civilians and the doctors who treated them. They also visited the Gaza border towns and communities and helped with the harvest. The delegation has also participated in a tree planting ceremony in Ben Shemen Forest near Jerusalem.

"These people are the best among Jewish leadership. It is important for us to show them what happened and that they will know how to tell the truth to the countries where they grew up and in which they live among the Jewish community and the whole world," said Ariel Goldgewicht, who initiated the program and manages the Pioneer Youth and Next Generation division at the World Zionist Organization.

Esti Goldwasser, head of Keren Kayemet LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund international relations and external affairs, described the participants as "academics, people of free professions, high-tech entrepreneurs, diplomats and others who hold key roles in Jewish communities in their countries, and are also devoted Zionists, who at times of war come here to show solidarity. Many of them hold activities to support Israel in different languages using the local media in the countries and on social networks."

The participants who arrived in Israel took part in an intensive three-day seminar, that included tours providing them with first-hand information about October 7th events that they can share with the Diaspora.

"These are graduates of a ten-month leadership program that included enriching activities as well as meetings with senior Israeli and Jewish leaders from all over the world. These people were handpicked for the program aimed at promoting Jewish Zionist leadership and strengthening their connection to Israel," said Dikla Shtengar, manager of the program from the World Zionist Organization. "Their average age is 31, and they are the future of the world's Jewish communities. These are also the people who will represent Israel and the Jewish people to the world."

On the last day of the tour, the delegation met with KKL - JNF chairwoman Yifat Ovadia Luski and the chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel at the offices of KKL – JNF in Jerusalem. The group had a lively discussion with the two leaders about anti-Semitism, the future of the State of Israel, and the importance of Diaspora Judaism.

Yan Van Berkell of the Netherlands said: "We are witnessing a rise of hundreds of percent in anti-Semitic incidents in Holland. There are anti-Semitic graffiti on the streets, and Jewish students have stopped their studies because they are afraid to go to university. I always carry a knife in my bag because I am afraid. I am not ashamed of who I am and don't hide the fact that I am Jewish, but I stopped wearing a necklace with a map of Israel. I see an important mission in presenting the Israeli side in the media, emphasizing that Israel is not an apartheid state as portrayed."

"It is a privilege to be in Israel, especially at this time. After hearing the story, you become a part of it. I feel proud when I walk on the street and see the Israeli flag waving. This delegation provides an opportunity to meet Jewish youth from around the world, and it reminds me that I am not alone. It is a powerful experience, and I am proud to be part of the group."

Deborah Sutton Chammah of Brazil said: "People blame Israel for what Hamas did on October 7 and claim that Israel is carrying out targeted assassinations. Anti-Zionism is the new face of anti-Semitism. Our mission is to promote serious discussions and convey knowledge on the subject."

Jil Meiteles, from Germany, added: "Compared to other countries in Europe, I think the level of anti-Semitism in Germany is relatively more reasonable. There is support for Israel, but it is not always overt. Many Germans prefer not to express their opinions and do not want to get involved. Some people are afraid to publicly identify as Jewish. For example, I have a friend who, before saying, 'Shabbat Shalom,' turns around to make sure no one hears him. We are all committed to raising a strong voice for Israel."

Vivianne Tesone of Colombia said: "If you had asked me before October 7, I would have said that there is no anti-Semitism at all in Colombia. But now I feel that there is. Anti-Semitism is encountered mainly on the internet and less in real life. I had friends who posted anti-Semitic posts, and now they are no longer my friends. It is important for me to voice my opinion and try to make a difference in people."