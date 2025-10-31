Tal Shuster, Co-Chairwoman of the Israeli-American Council (IAC), spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem, marking the first time the IAC has participated as an official party representing Israeli-Americans in the United States.

"It's, first of all, amazing to be here," Shuster said. "It's the first time that the IAC is here as a party. A party that represents the community of Israeli-Americans in the United States."

Shuster expressed admiration for the broad delegation of 150 representatives from across the Jewish denominational spectrum: Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox. "Everyone here together for the same mission, for the state of Israel. It's beautiful."

While the Congress has been a platform for political maneuvering, Shuster clarified the IAC’s focus remains apolitical. "We're staying away from the politics," she stated. "We're here to think about the next generation, to think about how we can help the rising antisemitism in the United States? How can we help the next generation, the students in the United States? And what can we do better to fight antisemitism there?"

Turning to the upcoming elections in New York, Shuster expressed concern. "100%. We are very concerned," she affirmed, urging the Israeli-American community to participate in the vote. "On November 4th, during the election, we all need to go out and vote. All our community members, we all must be there. Vote and make a difference."

When asked whether fear was growing among Jews in the US, particularly in New York, Shuster emphasized resilience. "There's no fear. Obviously, we have a concern. We're a very proud, strong, Jewish, Israeli-American community in New York. And we are not afraid."

Addressing the possibility of a victory by Mamdani, Shuster stated, "We will have to be patient and make sure that our community is safe, and for the next election to be more active."

Shuster’s message extended beyond New York. "It's not just about New York. Election is everywhere on November 4th. It's our responsibility to go out and vote. It's our responsibility to go out for the Board of Education, for City Council, for the mayoral race, for the governor race. Everyone, each one of us."

She also underscored the critical importance of education. "TheBoard of Education is extremely important. And us as parents, we need to be involved," Shuster said. Recalling a personal example, she added, "My daughter came home about a year ago with a book and showed me the book, which is called 'We Are Palestine.' And then I realized that she's learning all kinds of nonsense without us parents knowing about it."

"Once we are involved, we are making a difference," she stressed, noting that several community members are now running for positions on local Boards of Education. "Don't forget that Mamdani was an assemblyman before, which means it's a local position. It starts there. It does not start always at Congress or at the Senate. It starts on the Assembly. It starts at the Board of Education and City Council."

"And that's why us as a community need to make a difference," she concluded.