The IDF has discovered weapons hidden beneath children’s blankets and Israeli license plates found by the 931st Battalion during an operation in Daraj Tuffah, in the northern Gaza Strip.

In recent days, the 931st Battalion and the Nahal Brigade forces killed many terrorists in close-quarters combat in the Tuffah area in the northern Gaza Strip. Due to the high number of close-quarters combats and the presence of many terrorists and weapons, the forces carried out an operation in the area.

Inside a children’s bedroom in a civilian house, the forces discovered dozens of Kalachnikovs, grenades, Bazukas, RPG rocket heads, and Israeli license plates.

"The weapons found are further proof of Hamas’ attempt at hiding weapons and terror activity behind civilian population and infrastructure," the IDF stressed.