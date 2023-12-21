פעילות כוחות אוגדה 99 ואמצעי הלחימה שאותרו, דובר צה"ל

The 99th Division completed a divisional operation in the southern area of Gaza City and expanded the IDF's area of ​​activity in the center of the Gaza Strip.

In the operation, forces eliminated hundreds of terrorists and found weapons hidden in children's dolls in the Bakshi area.

The soldiers of the 179th and 646th Brigades eliminated terrorists, located many weapons, including rocket launchers and explosives, as well as motorcycles, and destroyed tunnel shafts, some of which had significant water and electricity infrastructure installed.

A terror cell that launched an RPG at forces from the Bakshi municipal building was eliminated in an airstrike.

At the same time as the operation in Bakshi, soldiers from the Yiftah (11th) Brigade operated to clear out the neighborhoods west of Gaza City. During the raids, troops located many weapons, some of which were hidden in children's dolls and under children's beds.

Weapons in a children's bed IDF Spokesperson

Reservists from the Yiftah Brigade, together with combat engineers, destroyed the weapons caches that were located.

Until now, soldiers from the division have eliminated many terrorists, located tunnel shafts, and directed airstrikes to eliminate terrorists and threats in the area.