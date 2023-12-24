The Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reports that an Egyptian state plan discussed with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Cairo would bring a humanitarian ceasefire for 2 weeks, with the option to renew it at the end of that period.

During that. Hummus would release four hostages, including women, children, elderly people, and the sick, in return for 120 security prisoners held by Israel that meet the same criteria. Israel will end the fighting, remove its tanks, and allow humanitarian aid, medicine, and fuel to be brought into the Gaza strip.

In the second phase, a national discussion among the Palestinians will take place under Egyptian moderation in an attempt to end the internal divisions among the Palestinian people and create a technocratic government that will manage the rehabilitation of Gaza and prepare for parliamentary elections.

In the third phase, a general ceasefire will be declared and a prisoner exchange arranged that will include the release of all Israeli soldiers held by Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist organizations, in exchange for the release of security prisoners serving long prison sentences and Palestinians arrested after October 7th.

In the fourth phase, Israel will completely withdraw from all cities in Gaza and allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes.

Al-Arabi al-Jadeed reports that the Egyptians are attempting to find a suitable replacement for Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas as a future leader of the Palestinian Authority.