Canada has announced a list of steps to help those affected by the war between Israel and Hamas, the country's government said.

The measures, which took effect on Thursday, allows foreign national family members of Canadian citizens and Permanent Residents (PRs) who have left Israel or Gaza, either with their family members or of their own accord, since the onset of the current conflict, and Israelis and Palestinian Arabs already in Canada, "who feel unsafe returning to the region at this time," to apply for a fee-exempt study or open work permit.

In addition, there are efforts to aid those who have loved ones in Gaza.

"We understand many Canadians are concerned about the safety of their loved ones in Gaza," a statement from the Canadian government said. "That is why we are introducing special measures to support temporary residence for extended family members in Gaza who are related to Canadian citizens and permanent residents. We will also prioritize the processing of all existing and new permanent residence applications for Palestinians within family-based streams."

It added, "Canada continues to work with partners in the region to facilitate the exit of Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members."

"More details about these special measures for extended family members of Canadians, including how to apply, will be made available soon. ... For now, we encourage Canadians and permanent residents who may have eligible family members to start preparing documents, including proof of relationship."

Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller said, "The scale of this humanitarian crisis is devastating and the situation on the ground is challenging. Israelis and Palestinians in Canada will continue to find safety here and we will do what we can to help loved ones who have fled the region, as well as eligible family members who remain in Gaza. We will continue to remain flexible with our response so we can meet the unique needs of those who require our support."