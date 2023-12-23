More than 200 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist operatives apprehended by the IDF and ISA in the Gaza Strip over the last week were taken for further questioning in Israel, the IDF and ISA said in a joint statement.

Some of the operatives voluntarily turned themselves in and were transferred by field interrogators from Unit 504 in the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA.

Overall, over 700 operatives from terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip have been taken for further questioning thus far.

Earlier this month, in Khan Yunis, over 150 terrorists surrendered themselves to the IDF.