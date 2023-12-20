לוחמי חטיבת הנח"ל מציגים את המשאיתדובר צה"ל

Since Tuesday, IDF troops conducted a targeted raid in Jabalya and located a truck with long-range rockets installed by the Hamas terrorist organization. Numerous weapons, including guns were also located. The troops destroyed the vehicle and the rockets.

In addition, IDF troops conducted a targeted raid on residences of senior Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis, where underground terrorist infrastructure with water and electricity systems was exposed.

Throughout the day, the troops identified terrorists that took cover in a compound in Jabalya.

In coordination with the IAF and ground troops, an IDF aircraft targeted and killed the terrorists within the compound.

A compound where an anti-tank missile launch post suspected of firing toward IDF vehicles was struck as well.