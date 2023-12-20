The Tzur Hadassah Council on Wednesday morning announced that city resident Captain (res.) Uriel Cohen, husband of Chana and father of Shir and Lia, fell in battle in Gaza on Tuesday night.

"We ask everyone to pay their last respects to Cohen," the Council said. "We embrace the family and send our sincere condolences."

On Wednesday morning, the IDF cleared for publication that Captain (res.) Lior Sivan, 32, from Beit Shemesh, fell on Tuesday during a battle in the southern Gaza Strip. Sivan served as a combat officer in the 363rd Battalion of the 10th Brigade. His funeral will be held this afternoon (14:00) in the Beit Shemesh cemetery.

A combat fighter in the Rotem Battalion was severely injured in southern Gaza. He was evacuated for medical treatment and his family was notified.

Hanoch Daum, a relative of Sivan's family, eulogized him: "We were notified that Lior, an officer in the Harel Brigade, who is married to sweet Liav (who is due to give birth soon), fell in Gaza. Lior was the sweetest guy. Liav is the eldest daughter of my cousin Orli. I met Lior through her. They are an adorable and special couple, expecting another child, were about to move to a new house in the near future and had many dreams. I send my condolences to the beloved Liav and the Sivan family from Beit Shemesh. "” For death has climbed through our windows, Has entered our fortresses” .