The IDF cleared for publication on Wednesday morning that Captain (res.) Lior Sivan, 32, from Beit Shemesh, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sivan served as a combat officer in the 363rd Battalion of the 10th Brigade.

In addition, a soldier from the Givati Brigade was seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

The soldier was evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and his family was notified.