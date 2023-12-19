Swords of Iron Day 75: Over the past day, IDF troops continued to operate in various locations in the Gaza Strip.

IDF forces identified an explosive device planted in a medical clinic in Shuja'iyya, near a school.

Troops who operated in the neighborhood also located numerous weapons, including AK-47s, vests, and cartridges.

Moreover, IDF soldiers conducted targeted raids on terror targets in Khan Yunis, during which IDF troops identified a terrorist who launched RPG missiles at them. The troops responded with fire and killed the terrorists. The troops also located a weapons storage facility containing explosive devices, weapons, grenades, and military vests.

Furthermore, IDF troops destroyed a tunnel shaft near the coastline in the southern Gaza Strip. Following the explosion of the shaft, the troops identified a large number of terrorists fleeing the area and entering a compound on the coastline. An IAF fighter jet struck the building.

The Israeli Navy is continuing to strike terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including compounds where terror operatives and vessels used by Hamas for its military activity were located. The Israeli Navy is also continuing to carry out strikes in order to assist the ground troops in the Gaza Strip.