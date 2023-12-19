Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has won a new six-year term with 89.6 percent of the vote, the election authority announced Monday, according to the AFP news agency.

Turnout reached an "unprecedented" 66.8 percent of voters, said authority head Hazem Badawy.

Over 39 million had cast their ballots for Sisi, a former army chief who has ruled the most populous Arab country for a decade.

Egypt held its presidential election over three days between December 10 and 12. The president was up against three relative unknowns in the vote.

Runner-up Hazem Omar, who leads the Republican People's Party, received 4.5 percent of the vote.

Next came Farid Zahran, leader of the left-leaning Egyptian Social Democratic Party, and Abdel-Sanad Yamama from the Wafd, a century-old but relatively marginal party.

Sisi, a former defense minister, led the 2013 military overthrow of Islamist president Mohammed Morsi, who was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.

He was first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018 for a second four-year term. Constitutional amendments, passed in a referendum in 2019, added two years to his second term, and allowed him to run for a third, six-year term.

Sisi is now set to serve his third -- and, according to the constitution, final -- term in office, starting in April.