Since the beginning of the war, the IAF’s Command and Control Array and the Fighter Array have been identifying long-range threats and hostile targets.

The Command and Control System is constantly building an Aerial assessment that synchronizes hundreds of aircraft over a dense combat zone, as well as the threats of hostile aircraft and cruise missiles.

Following a precise identification, the confirmation of a threat and the activation of forces, a number of cruise missiles launched into the State of Israel’s airspace have been successfully intercepted.

IAF Command and Control Array and Fighter Array personnel identified the targets, tracked their trajectories and activated the Air Force, including fighter jets and additional means, to thwart the aerial threats.