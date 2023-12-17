Channel 12 reported that the family of Alon Lulu Shamriz, who was accidentally shot to death by IDF soldiers after surviving 70 days in Hamas captivity, requested that he be recognized as an "Israeli casualty of war" – and was refused by the army.

Shamriz was killed by IDF soldiers along with two other Israeli hostages - Yotam Haim and Samer Fouad al-Talalka, as they came out of a building in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood holding a white flag. They were shot to death in violation of the rules of engagement.

The Shamriz family, which has been fighting for Alon's release since he was kidnapped from his home in Kfar Gaza, explained: "The circumstances of Alon's death are tragic and extreme. He fought his way to freedom, along with Yotam and Samer, and together with them he reached the IDF soldiers, who failed and opened fire even though they were without shirts and carrying a white flag."

"Under these circumstances, it is appropriate that they be recognized as heroes and warriors who fell in battle, fallen IDF soldiers."

Shamriz, Haim and Al-Talalka were automatically recognized as "victims of hostilities" and their families have been contacted by the National Insurance Institute. The family's request was forwarded to officials on Saturday evening through the liaison officer of Kfar Gaza, and on Sunday morning they received a negative answer.