Prime Minister Netanyahu began a Cabinet meeting today by reading a letter from the families of IDF casualties of the Swords of Iron War.

"The Cabinet will receive a security briefing today, and before that I want to read to you a letter I received this morning from dozens of families of the fallen.

'The nation is strong and its spirit is resolved, both on the front and at home. The citizens and heroic soldiers are determined to reach total victory. You have a mandate to continue, you do not have a mandate to stop. This was the will of the fallen and our obligation, in the name of life.'"

"I would like to respond to those dear families: The will of the fallen is what guides us. We will fight to the end. We will accomplish all of our missions - destroying Hamas, freeing all of the hostages, and ensuring that this will not turn into a center for terrorism and incitement against Israel or attacks against Israel ever again."

"We will continue to fight to the end for the fallen and to ensure that we can continue to live here in Israel."

The letter was planned by the Gevurah (Strength) Forum, a forum for the families of the fallen, which connects dozens of families of IDF casualties who lost loved ones in the Swords of Iron War.

"We, the families of IDF soldiers killed in action since October 7th, parents, spouses, and children, lost that which is most dear to us, but we are proud of how they fell and the legacy of strength they left behind. They went out to battle without hesitation and fought with strength and dedication, to save lives and protect the nation and Homeland from a cruel enemy that came to destroy us, with face and trust in Israel's Eternal One," the letter begins.

The families claim that the strength of IDF soldiers encourages them and reassures them that their loved ones did not die in vain. "We see the spirit of strength and sacrifice that beats in the heart of the comrades of the fallen and in all IDF soldiers, both standing guard and on the battlefield, from Gaza in the south to Lebanon and the north, and we are reassured that their blood was not spilled in vain, that there is someone to carry on after them and take from their hands the torch of their mission that is passed from generation to generation."

Later in the letter, members of the forum quoted the Prime Minister's promise that the war would not end until the last of the terrorists had been killed. "We trust in our forces to bring victory, with God's help. The nation is strong and its spirit is resolved, both on the front and at home. The citizens and heroic soldiers are determined to reach total victory. You have a mandate to continue, you do not have a mandate to stop. This was the will of the fallen and our obligation, in the name of life."

"This was the explicit promise of the Prime Minister: 'I say to the families of all those whose loved ones were killed in action: we are doing everything to be worthy of their sacrifice and heroism. We will not stop until the mission is completed! There is no substitute for victory! All of Hamas must die, to the last of them. The IDF will continue to control the Gaza Strip's security to prevent terror.'"

The letter ends with encouragement to the members of the Cabinet not to end the war until all of the objectives had been achieved, which they claimed to be the last will and testament of the fallen, and asserted that they would not rest until it had been done. "In the name of the fallen, we appeal to you now and encourage you to keep your promise, to be worthy leaders for the nation, and to continue the war until victory. Do not stop until all the objectives have been completely achieved, only continuing the war determinedly will bring victory and force hummus to release the remainder of the hostages, with God's help."

"In accordance with the statements made by the Prime Minister, victory on the southern front will include the following: killing every last Hamas terrorist, clearing the area of ordinance, asserting full Israeli control over the Gaza Strip, and recovering all of the hostages. Until these goals have been achieved, we cannot sit quietly. As King David said, 'I will pursue my enemies and destroy them, and not return until they are consumed completely' (Samuel II 22:38). Only then will we begin to be comforted."