IDF ground troops conducted a targeted raid on an operational center in the area of Shejaiya, where weapons, explosive devices, AK-47s and grenades were found. The soldiers also located an attack tunnel shaft over 15 meters in length from which Hamas previously carried out attacks against troops. The troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike the shaft.

During an additional incident, IDF troops destroyed a weapons storage facility located inside the residence of a Hamas terrorist operative. This was a significant armament center for terrorist cells in the area. Moreover, the troops identified seven terrorists in the area of Khan Yunis. In response, the troops directed an IAF aircraft to the terrorists’ location, where they were subsequently killed.

Furthermore, IDF ground troops operated in a structure where rocket manufacturing parts were found near an UNWRA school. In addition, three terror tunnel shafts were identified near the school.

During activity in Jabalya, the Nahal Brigade located an operational tunnel shaft inside a children's room in the basement of a building. This shaft included built-in stairs and was destroyed by the brigade's engineering forces.

Earlier, the IDF announced that a number of launches from Lebanese territory toward the areas of Arab al-Aramshe, Sasa, and Dovev in northern Israel were identified. IDF artillery is striking the sources of the fire in Lebanon.

In addition, a number of launches from Lebanon which did not cross into Israeli territory were identified.

Furthermore, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon.