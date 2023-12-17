Dr. Alex Sherman, the father of IDF soldier Ron Sherman, who was kidnapped on October 7 and murdered by Hamas terrorists while in captivity, said that he was not prepared to risk the lives of other soldiers to return his son's body.

In an interview with Kan News, Dr. Sherman said of the recovery of his son's body last week: "If they asked me, I would not have been willing to risk soldiers in order to return a body. But I feel relieved - that he is not in Gaza, but buried near our home."

He added: "My son can no longer be saved, Ron was murdered by Hamas, but in the situation as it is today with the intense fighting and the goal of freeing hostages at any cost, we are starting to pull bodies out of there, I think we can't go on this way."

Sherman said: "Unfortunately, the discipline or control of the leaders of Hamas with their commanders on the issue of the hostages is starting to diminish. It seems to me that there are already moves to kill the hostages. There is no deliberate hand from above, simply a loss of control."

He wondered: "Perhaps it is better to make a deal at any cost, just do what is possible to get them out alive. Time is running out, those who still live are at the mercy of murderers, there is no leadership to keep them alive as I once thought."

"To the government of Israel, please, work with all your might on the political axis on a deal to get them out. The destruction of Hamas can wait," he concluded.