President Isaac Herzog meets with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Tel Aviv

Israeli President Isaac Herzog today, Friday, met Friday morning with US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, in Tel Aviv.

In their meeting, they discussed the ongoing efforts to secure the release of the hostages and the conflict against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The President also stressed the importance of ensuring residents of both Israel’s north and south will be able to return to their towns in security.

In addition they spoke about Iran’s continued efforts to destabilize the region, including the Houthis' repeated terror-pirate attacks on boats in the Red Sea which represent a significant threat to global trade.

On Thursday evening, Sullivan met with Mossad chief David Barnea, discussing matters of regional importance, the return of the hostages, and cooperation between the American and Israeli security agencies.

Following their conversation, the two lit Hanukkah candles together.