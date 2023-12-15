Mossad Director David Barnea, on Thursday night met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the Mossad headquarters.

In their talks, Mossad Director Barnea focused on broad strategic issues, especially the triple-layered threat from Iran: Nuclear, regional strengthening, and terrorism.

They also discussed the strength and the regional importance of continuing to formulate and build new links in the Middle East, as well as cooperation between the American and Israeli security agencies in implementing their joint interests.

On the issue of returning the hostages from Gaza, Mossad Director Barnea discussed the challenges facing Israel and thanked US National Security Adviser Sullivan for the American assistance on the issue.

Following the meeting, the two lit candles for the eighth day of Chanukah.