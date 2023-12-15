IDF soldiers secured and destroyed the Hamas Shejaiya Battalion's command and control center, the IDF reported.

During the activity, the troops killed terrorists and destroyed a tunnel shaft used by a Hamas terrorist. The complex was struck by IAF aircraft, tanks, and engineering forces.

In addition, IDF troops from the 414 Battalion used the "Maoz" drone for the first time, using it to locate and strike terrorist cells in the area.

Over the last day, IDF troops conducted a targeted raid on terror infrastructure sites in the city of Khan Yunis. The troops killed numerous terrorists and located Hamas tunnel shafts. During the targeted raid, the troops struck a weapon storage compound using the precise "Iron Sting" munition.

The troops also located a tunnel shaft in which they located motorbikes used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the October 7th massacre.

In addition, an IAF fighter jet struck a military compound used by terrorists as a hideout and another aircraft struck three terrorists who attempted to attack IDF troops.