Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman welcome a special guest to the Jerusalem Lights studio for this week's podcast.

Mitch Houston is the Director of Technology for Unity Warriors, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the Land of Israel and the people of Israel through life-saving security and safety, ecological, and social welfare projects and initiatives.

Mitch is a non-Jewish seeker of spiritual truth and also an accomplished musician. He shares the story of his personal journey to find the G-d of Israel and his experiences raising a family based on the values of Torah.