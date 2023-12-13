The FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) issued a warning of potential security threats in the US during the Christmas season in light of the continuing war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization yesterday (Tuesday).

The announcement stated that "ongoing tensions related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas likely heighten the threat of lone actor violence targeting large public gatherings throughout the winter, including holiday-related, faith-based, New Year's Eve, and First Amendment protected events related to the conflict."

"These targets likely remain attractive to lone actors inspired by a range of ideologies due to their accessibility and symbolic nature," it added.

The FBI, DHS, and NCTC also noted that "since the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, various foreign terrorist media organizations have called for lone actor attacks in the United States. Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) have also increased calls for violence and celebrated attacks on the Jewish community."

It noted the rise in fake bomb threats as well as active shooter threats against synagogues designed to disrupt Jewish prayers over the last two months.

The FBI warning comes as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported a 337% increase in antisemitic incidents in the US in the two months since October 7.

2,031 antisemitic incidents occurred between October 7 and December 7, up from 465 incidents during the same period in 2022. This is the highest number of antisemitic incidents recorded over any two-month period in the US since the ADL began keeping records in 1979.

“This terrifying pattern of antisemitic attacks has been relentless since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, with no signs of diminishing," said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “The lid to the sewers is off, and Jewish communities all across the country are being inundated with hate."