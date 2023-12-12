Harvard Corporation on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for President Claudine Gay's continued leadership of the university.

"As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University," Harvard Corporation said in a statement signed by The Fellows of Harvard College. "Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing."

Gay refused to condemn campus antisemitism and calls for genocide. She later apologized, although billboard trucks demanding Gay be fired were deployed to the campus.

Meanwhile, faculty members signed a petition asking for her to remain in her position.

The statement included criticism of Gay's response, however: "So many people have suffered tremendous damage and pain because of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack, and the University’s initial statement should have been an immediate, direct, and unequivocal condemnation."

"Calls for genocide are despicable and contrary to fundamental human values," Harvard stressed, adding, "President Gay has apologized for how she handled her congressional testimony and has committed to redoubling the University’s fight against antisemitism."

"With regard to President Gay’s academic writings, the University became aware in late October of allegations regarding three articles. At President Gay’s request, the Fellows promptly initiated an independent review by distinguished political scientists and conducted a review of her published work. On December 9, the Fellows reviewed the results, which revealed a few instances of inadequate citation. While the analysis found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct, President Gay is proactively requesting four corrections in two articles to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications.

"In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay. At Harvard, we champion open discourse and academic freedom, and we are united in our strong belief that calls for violence against our students and disruptions of the classroom experience will not be tolerated.

"We are confident that President Gay will lead Harvard forward toward accomplishing this vital work," they concluded.