Billboard trucks demanding Harvard’s President Claudine Gay be fired were deployed to the campus on Sunday, Fox News Digital reported.

This comes just days after Gay’s controversial remarks to Congress regarding whether calls for the genocide of Jews breaks the school's code of conduct.

"FIRE GAY," the privately-funded trucks read, accompanied by photos of Gay while she appeared before Congress last Tuesday.

One of the trucks is circling the campus, while the other is positioned at the school's main gate and blaring Gay's exchange with Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik on Tuesday.

The private funder running the billboard box truck campaign will also deploy a plane over campus this week with a banner reading, "HARVARD — STOP JEW HATRED," Fox News Digital reported.

Gay, together with several other university presidents, danced around a question from Stefanik on whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” is against the universities’ respective codes of conduct.

She later apologized for the remarks, telling the school newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, “I am sorry. Words matter.”

“When words amplify distress and pain, I don’t know how you could feel anything but regret,” she added.

The billboard trucks calling for Gay’s dismissal follow a similar protest last week on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus calling for the firing of Elizabeth Magill, the school’s president. Magill announced her resignation on Saturday.