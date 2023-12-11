Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Sunday weighed in on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to ABC News' Linsey Davis, Haley was asked who she believed should control Gaza.

"I think Israel, Israel does not want Gaza, but they don't want terrorists living in Gaza. So I think it needs to be a situation where the Israeli border is safe and protected and Gaza is no longer a bed for terrorists to act. And so I think we have to figure out how this is going to work," she replied.

"I don't think it's something that Israel wants. I do think that it's a place that should be free and open and safe, but not with terrorist activity. So Israel is going to have to be involved in that. You can't go through something like Oct. 7 and chance that happening to your people again because Hamas has already said that they're going back. They're going to do it again," added Haley, who has called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "finish" Hamas in the wake of the October 7 attack.

During the Republican debate in November, Haley said, “The last thing we need to do is to tell Israel what to do. The only thing we should be doing is supporting them in eliminating Hamas."

In the ABC News interview, Haley also commented on running for the Republican nomination against former President Donald Trump.

Asked whether Trump is fit to be president, Haley said it was not about fitness but rather that Trump is just not the right person to be president right now.

"It's not about fitness. I think he's fit to be president. It's 'Should he be president?' I don't think he should be president. I thought he was the right president at the right time," said Haley.

"We've got to look at the issues that we're dealing with, coming forward with new solutions, not focusing on negativity and baggage of the past. So it's not about being fit. It's just I don't think he's the right person to be president," she added.

Asked about her waffling on her loyalty towards Trump, Haley replied, "You know, anti-Trumpers don't think I hate him enough and pro-Trumpers don't think I love him enough. I call it like I see it." she said.

"I'm not going to be 100% with him. I'm not going to be 100% against him. It's not personal for me. This is about what's right for the country," she continued. "This is about how we're going to lead. This is about the direction we should go. It's not about the personal thoughts of an individual. It's about the fact that we have a country to save."