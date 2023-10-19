MK Tzvika Foghel (Otzma Yehudit), who serves as the head of the National Security Committee, on Thursday morning said that from his perspective, "there is no such thing as innocents in the Gaza Strip."

"The tune that we are hearing on the ground is one of attacks and targets, but when I hear words like, 'victory,' and 'eliminations,' I get the feeling that we have not yet internalized what we are dealing with. This is a worse enemy than the Nazis in how it treats Jews, and worse than ISIS in how it treats civilians. The goal must be complete destruction of the enemy," Foghel told Kol Hai Radio.

"From my perspective, there are no innocents. There are those who openly carry weapons, and there are those who right now are not fighting me openly. The workers who we allowed in here are the ones who prepared the maps and gave the information, and they are those who plundered us after Hamas came in. I hope that we finally start to understand this.

"If we do not ensure the continued existence of a Jewish state in this country, we will lose it," he warned.

Regarding whether the IDF will send ground forces into Gaza, Foghel said, "The air strikes serve the entry by ground forces. I prefer to wait a bit more and save the lives of the soldiers who will enter for a ground operation."

"There must not be Hamas or Hezbollah - just like they destroyed the Nazis," he stressed.

When asked about Israel's current emergency government, he explained, "There is no unity here. There is one important thing: That every soldier who goes out to fight and is willing to be killed will know that the entire leadership is sitting around the same table."

Responsibility for Hamas' attack on Israel, he said, rests among others on the shoulders of Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot, who are former IDF Chiefs of Staff.

"History will yet judge the responsibility that Gantz and Eizenkot bear for this event, but if they want to be beside the table instead of my representative, I am willing to swallow that frog right now," he concluded.